Masked Patriot Front white nationalists stage July 4 march through Washington, DC
- Hundreds of masked Patriot Front white nationalists marched through Washington, DC, on July 4, displaying flags and chanting slogans near the US Capitol.
- The group, formed in 2017 after the Charlottesville rally, travelled openly on DC Metro trains with about 400 members.
- Their manifesto calls for a "hard reset" to restore traditions linked to European settlers, claiming democracy has failed the nation.
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WASHINGTON - Hundreds of masked members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front marched through parts of Washington, DC, on July 4 ahead of the Independence Day festivities planned for the evening.
The group posted on social media that it had arrived in the capital with about 400 members, and Reuters photographers saw hundreds of people dressed in Patriot Front outfits travelling on DC Metro trains.
Videos posted on various social media platforms and shared on Patriot Front’s own Telegram channel showed the group marching to drummers near the US Capitol building while wearing khaki pants and caps, blue shirts, white face coverings and sunglasses.
Many were carrying the group's flag, Confederate flags, and variations of the American flag, at times chanting “Reclaim America”.
Around midday, they boarded Metro trains and exited at New Carrollton, Maryland, in Washington’s north-east suburbs.
The Patriot Front, known for its uniforms, face masks and flash mob-style demonstrations, formed in 2017 after the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, breaking off from the Vanguard America white supremacist group that was at the centre of that protest, according to the Southern Poverty Law Centre.
A manifesto on the Patriot Front website says, “Democracy has failed this once great nation,” and a “hard reset” is needed to “return to the traditions and virtues of our forefathers,” identifying them as European settlers. REUTERS