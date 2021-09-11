Marking 9/11, but with less urgency

Deep inside the museum at the 9/11 Memorial in downtown Manhattan, on a blue-tiled wall, is inscribed a phrase from the ancient Roman poet Virgil: "No day shall erase you from the memory of time."
Yet, 20 years after two hijacked commercial aircraft slammed into the soaring Twin Towers on that site that September morning in 2001, killing almost 3,000 - including in other attacks, one of which failed to hit its target and the other striking the Pentagon near Washington - the trauma of that day itself has perhaps inevitably receded.