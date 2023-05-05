Marcos wraps up US trip with a deeper alliance – and reassurances for China

WASHINGTON – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr wrapped up a four-day visit to Washington with a pitch for his country as an investment and economic partner for the US across a range of fields, and a call for America to renew a preferential tariffs programme for imports from developing nations.

The President said both countries could work together on clean energy, agriculture and food security; digital infrastructure; and critical minerals needed for electric vehicle batteries.

He also laid out plans to collaborate with the United States on healthcare and pharmaceuticals as well – including setting up a virology and vaccine institute in the Philippines.

Speaking on Thursday at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), he called for the renewal of the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP).

The GSP, created by the United Nations in 1974, waived US tariffs on nearly 5,000 products imported from about 120 countries. The Philippines was a major beneficiary, with the duty-free privileges applying to more than 3,500 exports to the US.

But the programme expired at the end of 2020, and congressional approval for its renewal has been held up by, among other issues, arguments over imposing higher labour and environmental standards on beneficiary countries.

President Marcos focused on economic issues in his speech, without once mentioning China.

But during the question-and answer-session, when asked about China, with which the Philippines has had tense stand-offs over disputed maritime territory, he emphasised the importance of keeping lines of communication open.

He said Filipino officials were working on establishing a hotline with China – an idea he had proposed to Chinese President Xi Jinping on a visit to Beijing in January.

“We certainly do not want to cause an incident by misjudgment, by mistake, that will elevate the conflict from what it is now to a higher level” said Mr Marcos. “That is not the work of a day or a week or a month. It is something that is ongoing.”

And that, in his view, “is the only way to keep the levels of confrontation, the levels of misunderstanding, to a manageable level”.

Mr Marcos met US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon on Wednesday.