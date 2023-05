WASHINGTON/MANILA – Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr left the White House on Monday after meeting US President Joe Biden, with bilateral relations in a sweet spot.

His visit to Washington just 10 months into his presidency marks a sharp tilt back towards the US, a treaty ally since 1951, as Manila faces an assertive China on its doorstep in the South China Sea – and worries of a potential crisis that could erupt over Taiwan to its north.