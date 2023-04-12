Manhattan's top prosecutor sues to stop Republican 'intimidation' in Trump case

NEW YORK - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Tuesday sued Republican US Representative Jim Jordan to stop what Mr Bragg called a “campaign of intimidation” against the criminal prosecution of former president Donald Trump in New York.

The lawsuit aims to block a subpoena of Mr Mark Pomerantz, a former prosecutor who once led the Manhattan district attorney’s multi-year investigation of Trump, by the Republican-led House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, which Mr Jordan chairs.

Mr Bragg, a Democrat, called the subpoena an unconstitutional “incursion” into a state criminal case as payback for charging Trump in the first indictment of a former US president.

“Rather than allowing the criminal process to proceed in the ordinary course, Chairman Jordan and the committee are participating in a campaign of intimidation, retaliation and obstruction,” Mr Bragg’s lawyers wrote in the complaint, filed in federal court in Manhattan.

Later on Tuesday, US District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil set a hearing in the case for April 19. She gave Mr Jordan until April 17 to respond to Mr Bragg’s complaint.

Last week, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges of falsifying business records to conceal a US$130,000 (S$173,000) hush money payment to buy porn star Stormy Daniels’ silence before the 2016 election about her alleged affair with him, which he denies.

Many Republicans have portrayed Mr Bragg’s prosecution as a politically-motivated stunt to interfere in the 2024 presidential election, where Trump is seeking another White House term.

They have also questioned the district attorney’s use of federal funds for its investigation of Trump.

“First, they indict a president for no crime,” Mr Jordan tweeted on Tuesday.

“Then, they sue to block congressional oversight when we ask questions about the federal funds they say they used to do it.”

Mr Bragg’s office has told the committee it used US$5,000 in federal funds to investigate Trump and his namesake family company from 2019 to 2021.

The office said that money came from US$1 billion of asset forfeiture it secured for the government in the last 15 years.