Man wounded in Trump assassination attempt dies 2 years later

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James Copenhaver, 76, was struck in the arm and abdomen in the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, in 2024.

PENNSYLVANIA – One of the men wounded in the assassination attempt of Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, died on Sept 23.

The man, James Copenhaver, 76, of Moon Township, Pennsylvania, was in the bleachers at the Trump rally on Jul 13, 2024, when gunshots rang out.

Copenhaver was struck in the arm and abdomen.

He spent a week in the hospital and wore a colostomy bag for at least a year, said his friend Albert Quaye, who was also at one point a supervisor in Moon Township.

Quaye said he had recovered from his injuries. The cause of his death is pending investigation, according to the Allegheny County medical examiner’s office.

“We join his family and loved ones in mourning his loss and praying for them during this difficult time,” House Republicans said in a post on the social platform X. “May he rest in peace.”

Records showed that he was married and a father to at least one son. His family could not immediately be reached for comment on Sept 24.

Quaye said he first met Copenhaver around 2021 at a local board of supervisors meeting, which Copenhaver had attended to share concerns about a development project near his home. They became friends and would chat about their lives and family.

“I always liked talking to him,” Quaye said in an interview on Sept 24. “He was a super happy guy.”

Copenhaver was retired but actively involved in a military banner committee in Moon Township, Quaye said. Copenhaver also played in a band, according to his friends.

While in recovery after the shooting, Copenhaver went from using a walker to a cane, to not needing support while standing, according to Quaye. After some time, he stopped using the colostomy bag. He “didn’t need it anymore”, Quaye said.

According to Quaye, Copenhaver was fully recovered and “living his life, no problem”.

The shooting in 2024 also wounded Trump; critically wounded David Dutch, a US Marine Corps veteran; and killed Corey Comperatore, a father of two.

The gunman, Thomas Crooks, was shot and killed by the Secret Service. NYTIMES