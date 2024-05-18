Man who attacked Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer is jailed for 30 years

SAN FRANCISCO - A man who attacked the elderly husband of former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer was jailed on May 17 for 30 years.

David DePape was convicted in 2023 of breaking into the couple’s San Francisco home and bludgeoning Paul Pelosi.

At the time of the October 2022 attack, Democrat Nancy Pelosi was second in line to the presidency and a regular target of outlandish far-right conspiracy theories.

Jurors heard how DePape – a Canadian former nudist activist who supported himself with occasional carpentry work – had initially planned to target Nancy Pelosi, planning to smash her kneecaps if she did not admit to her party’s “lies.”

On arriving at their home armed with rope, gloves and duct tape, DePape instead encountered her then-82-year-old husband, and kept asking, “Where’s Nancy?“

During what DePape told officers was a “pretty amicable” conversation with Paul Pelosi, the husband managed to call for help from law enforcement officers.

But moments later, in scenes captured by police bodycam, DePape hit Mr Pelosi with a hammer before officers rushed at him and took the weapon away.

Mr Pelosi was knocked unconscious and had his skull fractured. He spent almost a week in a hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Nancy Pelosi was not at home the night of the attack.

Prosecutors had asked the federal court in San Francisco to sentence DePape to 40 years in prison.

In the lead up to the May 17 sentencing, Nancy Pelosi had asked the judge to impose a “very long” sentence for an attack that “has had a devastating effect on three generations of our family.”

“Even now, eighteen months after the home invasion and assault, the signs of blood and break-in are impossible to avoid.

“Our home remains a heartbreaking crime scene,” she wrote, according to court documents cited by the San Francisco Chronicle.

On May 17, her office said the family was proud of Paul Pelosi “and his tremendous courage in saving his own life on the night of the attack and in testifying in this case.”

Politicised

DePape had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

While not denying the attack, his defence rested on contesting federal prosecutors’ claims that he had targeted Nancy Pelosi in her capacity as a federal official – a key factor in their charges.

Instead, his lawyers argued that DePape was driven to target a number of prominent liberal figures, due to his exposure to a web of obscure conspiracy theories.