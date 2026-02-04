Straitstimes.com header logo

Man to be sentenced for attempting to kill Trump at Florida golf course in 2024

Ryan Routh was convicted of trying to kill US President Donald Trump in September 2024, just months before the presidential election.

PHOTO: AFP

WASHINGTON - A man faces up to life in prison on Feb 4 over his

attempt to assassinate Donald Trump

at his Florida golf course just months before the US presidential election in 2024.

Ryan Routh, 59, was

convicted in September

of trying to kill then-candidate Trump, the second attempt on the billionaire’s life in the run-up to the vote that brought him back to the White House.

In September 2024, Secret Service agents chased Routh away after spotting him with a weapon near the golf course where Mr Trump was playing. He was arrested shortly afterwards.

At the end of his trial, Routh tried to stab himself with a pen, but guards intervened to stop him.

“Routh’s crimes undeniably warrant a life sentence – he took steps over the course of months to assassinate a major presidential candidate, demonstrated the will to kill anybody in the way, and has since expressed neither regret nor remorse to his victims,” prosecutors argued in a court filing, according to ABC News.

“Routh’s crimes of conviction reflect careful plotting, extensive premeditation, and a cowardly disregard for human life,” they wrote.

Routh defended himself during his trial, pleading not guilty and claiming that he never intended to harm Mr Trump or anyone else.

Mr Trump was also the target of an assassination attempt on July 13, 2024, when Thomas Matthew Crooks

fired several shots during a campaign rally

in Pennsylvania. One of them grazed Mr Trump’s right ear.

