Man threatened after wrong address mix-up in Cornell lawsuit

The wrong man’s address remained on the public docket for the lawsuit, in full view for online sleuths.

After a woman filed a lawsuit accusing seven men of sexually assaulting her on Cornell University’s campus, one of the men, Matthew Ingalls, was set to be served with papers informing him of the allegations.

But there was a problem. The address that the lawyer for the woman who filed the lawsuit – known as Jane Doe – had found for Ingalls was incorrect. It belonged to the family of a different Matthew Ingalls, a Marine sergeant who had no connection to Cornell.