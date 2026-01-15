Man shot in Minneapolis during federal immigration operation, local media reports

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

MINNEAPOLIS – A man was shot in the leg on the night of Jan 14 during a federal immigration enforcement operation in north Minneapolis, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported, citing multiple sources with knowledge of the situation.

According to the Star Tribune, eyewitnesses said a series of gunshots followed a car chase involving federal agents.

No official information from law enforcement agencies was immediately available, but the city of Minneapolis said on the social media platform X that it was “aware of reports of a shooting involving federal law enforcement in north Minneapolis”.

The shooting report surfaced one week after a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot and killed a 37-year-old woman behind the wheel of her car in a residential neighbourhood of Minneapolis during a major deportation operation ordered in the city by US President Donald Trump.

The killing of Ms Renee Good, who was part of a volunteer neighbourhood patrol network tracking and monitoring ICE activities in the city, touched off a wave of protests in Minneapolis and across the country.

The US Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment on the latest report of a shooting.

Earlier on Jan 14 , Mr Trump said he would cut off federal funding in February for any state that includes sanctuary cities where officials have prohibited local law enforcement from cooperating in federal immigration enforcement operations. REUTERS