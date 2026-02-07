Man charged over threat to kill US V-P Vance

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

– A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging a 33-year-old man with threatening to kill US Vice-President J.D. Vance during his visit to the Ohio region in January, the Justice Department said on Feb 6.

Shannon Mathre, of Toledo, Ohio, is accused of making a threat to take the life of, and to inflict bodily harm upon, Mr Vance, the Justice Department said in a statement.

According to the indictment cited by the Justice Department, Mathre allegedly said: “I am going to find out where he (the Vice-President) is going to be and use my M14 automatic gun and kill him.”

Mathre was arrested by US Secret Service agents on Feb 6.

A representative of Mathre could not be reached.

Experts have raised alarm about political violence and threats of violence in a polarised US in recent years.

Earlier this week, a Jan 6, 2021, rioter, who US President Donald Trump pardoned, pleaded guilty to a harassment charge after being accused of threatening to kill House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

While investigating the alleged threats, federal agents discovered multiple files of child sexual abuse material in Mathre’s possession, the Justice Department said.

Mathre made his initial appearance before a US magistrate judge for the Northern District of Ohio on Feb 6 and remains in custody pending a detention hearing scheduled for Feb 11, according to the Justice Department.

If found guilty as charged, he faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum statutory fine of US$250,000 (S$320,000) for threatening Mr Vance’s life, the department said.

Mathre faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a maximum statutory fine of US$250,000 if found guilty of the child sexual abuse material charge, it added. REUTERS