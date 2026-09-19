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Man charged in US boy’s disappearance after 33 years

The disappearance of 10-year-old George Burdynski Jr in 1993 shocked Prince George’s County in Maryland and prompted a large search by law enforcement.

NEW YORK – When 10-year-old George Burdynski Jr hopped on his bike on May 24, 1993, near his Maryland home, it was the last time his family saw him.

The disappearance of George, who was also known as Junior, shocked Prince George’s County in Maryland and prompted a large search by law enforcement, including the FBI. Volunteers also joined the search.

But the case languished for more than 33 years.

Now, investigators say they have arrested a 61-year-old man, Joseph Lynch, who has been charged with second-degree murder, rape and other sexual abuse charges in connection with George’s disappearance.

Another person, a 47-year-old man, whom Lynch also sexually assaulted, admitted to beating George to death, authorities said.

That unidentified man has not been charged, the Prince George’s County Police Department said. The county state attorney’s office would not comment on Sept 18.

“We held on to hope for 33 years,” said Virginia Burdynski, George’s sister, at a news conference on Sept 17. “This is not what we prayed for.”

Investigators got a break in the case after a witness, the 47-year-old man, stepped forward in June and said he was with George and Lynch at the time of the boy’s disappearance.

The witness, who was 13 in 1993, lived in George’s neighbourhood.

Lynch physically and sexually assaulted the witness on the day that George disappeared, according to a statement of charges.

On that same day, Lynch forced the witness to sexually assault George while Lynch watched, the statement said.

The witness told investigators he could not direct his anger toward Lynch and instead targeted George, who was younger and smaller, the statement said.

“The witness admitted repeatedly punching and kicking the victim until the victim stopped moving,” the statement said. “The witness recalled observing blood coming from the victim’s head and believed that the victim was dead or had been fatally injured.”

Lynch retrieved a knife, tarp and rope and rolled George inside, the statement said.

Lynch and the witness carried George’s body to a location in Prince George’s County and disposed of him, the statement said.

George’s body has never been found.

“Taken together, the suspect’s actions before, during and immediately after the offences establish that he was an active participant in the continuous course of criminal conduct that resulted in the victim’s death,” the statement said. NYTIMES