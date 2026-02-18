Man arrested after running towards US Capitol with loaded shotgun, say police

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US Capitol police searching a vehicle on Feb 17 in the vicinity of the Capitol in Washington DC, after a young man running towards the building with a shotgun was arrested.

WASHINGTON - An 18-year-old man ran towards the US Capitol with a loaded shotgun on Feb 17 before police arrested him without incident, said US Capitol police chief Michael Sullivan.

The motive of the man, who police said was wearing a tactical vest and tactical gloves, was not immediately known.

He also had a Kevlar helmet and a gas mask in his vehicle, police said.

Chief Sullivan said the man arrived in a white Mercedes SUV just after noon and parked near the Capitol, before getting out and running towards the building that houses the US Congress.

Police challenged the man and ordered him to drop the weapon, which he did, Chief Sullivan told reporters.

The incident took place less than three months after a National Guard member was killed and another wounded in an ambush shooting near the White House.

President Donald Trump is due to deliver the State of the Union address at the Capitol next week.

“We take the State of the Union very, very seriously, and this doesn’t change our posture. We will be prepared on State of the Union night,” Chief Sullivan said. REUTERS