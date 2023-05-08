Man arrested after killing 7 pedestrians with car in Brownsville, Texas

The crash occurred at 8.30am local time near a shelter for migrants and homeless. PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM TWITTER
Updated
15 sec ago
Published
1 min ago

BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS - Seven people were killed on Sunday when a car ran into pedestrians in Brownsville, Texas, and a male suspect was in custody, local television stations reported.

The crash occurred at 8.30am local time near Ozanam Center, a shelter for migrants and homeless, said CBS 4 and NBC 23 affiliates, citing Lieutenant Martin Sandoval of the Brownsville Police Department.

Some migrants were among the dead, Sandoval said in an on-camera interview with Fox News.

“We are doing an investigation in forms of intoxication to see if he was intoxicated at the time of the accident,” said Sandoval, who referred to the Ozanam Center as a homeless shelter.

The border city of Brownsville is one of the places that expects an influx of migrants when Covid-era restrictions under Title 42 expire on Thursday. REUTERS

More On This Topic
2 dead, 9 injured after getting struck by van in Canada’s Quebec
Man sentenced to death in China for ploughing car into pedestrians, killing 5

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top