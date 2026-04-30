Man accused in Trump assassination attempt agrees to remain in custody

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Mr Cole Allen allegedly travelled by train to Washington armed with the shotgun, a .38-caliber pistol as well as knives and daggers.

WASHINGTON - The man accused of attempting to assassinate US President Donald Trump at a black-tie press gala in Washington agreed on April 30 to remain in custody while his case moves forward.

The suspect, Cole Allen, 31, would not immediately contest prosecutors' arguments that he was a danger to the community and should remain in jail, his attorney, Tezira Abe, said during a court hearing.

Mr Allen allegedly stormed a security checkpoint and fired a shotgun outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 25.

Prosecutors argued Mr Allen carefully planned to attack Mr Trump and other officials in his administration as they dined with some 2,600 journalists, politicians and others in a ballroom at the Washington Hilton hotel.

They alleged in a legal filing that Mr Allen travelled by train from his California hometown to Washington armed with the shotgun, a .38-caliber pistol as well as knives and daggers and was “willing to commit a mass shooting inside a room full of the highest-ranking officials in the US government.”

Mr Allen is charged with attempted assassination, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and illegally transporting guns and ammunition across state lines. He has not yet entered a plea.

In court filings, his defense lawyers highlighted what they called flaws in the government’s case, including questions about whether Mr Allen shot a U.S. Secret Service agent, as officials initially claimed.

Mr Allen’s defense team said he had no prior arrests or convictions and was an active member of his Christian church family.

Prosecutors have not alleged in court that Mr Allen shot the agent, who officials said was struck by gunfire but was spared serious injury by his ballistic vest.

Mr Allen is accused of firing the shotgun toward a set of stairs that led down to the ballroom. A U.S. Secret Service agent heard a “loud bang” and a spent casing was found in the barrel of the shotgun, according to court documents.

Prosecutors allege Mr Allen intended to target Mr Trump, citing an email Mr Allen allegedly sent to relatives on the night of the shooting in which he appeared to refer to Mr Trump as a traitor and a criminal. The email does not mention Mr Trump by name but refers to targeting administration officials from highest to lowest rank. REUTERS