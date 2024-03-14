‘Make your voices heard,’ TikTok CEO tells US users after House vote

WASHINGTON - TikTok’s CEO Chew Shou Zi told the app’s US users to speak out after the House of Representatives passed a Bill on March 13 that would force the company to sever ties with its Chinese owner or be banned in the United States.

“We will continue to do all we can including exercising our legal rights to protect this amazing platform that we have built with you,” he said in a video posted on social media platform X.

“We believe we can overcome this together... Protect your constitutional rights. Make your voices heard.”

The measure, which only gained momentum in the past few days, requires TikTok’s parent company ByteDance to sell the app within 180 days or see it barred from the Apple and Google app stores in the US.

Lawmakers voted 352 in favour of the proposed law and 65 against, in a rare moment of unity in politically divided Washington.

The legislation is a major setback for the video-sharing app, which has surged in popularity across the world while causing nervousness about its Chinese ownership and its potential subservience to the Communist Party in Beijing.

But the fate of the bill is uncertain in the more cautious Senate, where some are apprehensive about making a drastic move against an app that has 170 million US users.

Majority leader Chuck Schumer, who will need to back the bill, remained non-comital, saying only that the Senate “will review” the legislation when it comes over from the House.

President Joe Biden will sign the bill, known officially as the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, into law if it comes to his desk, the White House has said.

TikTok staunchly denies any ties to the Chinese government and has restructured the company so the data of US users stays in the country with independent oversight, the company says.

China warned on March 13 that the move will “inevitably come back to bite the United States”.

“Although the United States has never found evidence that TikTok threatens US national security, it has not stopped suppressing TikTok,” foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said, condemning it as “bullying behaviour”. AFP