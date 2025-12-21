Straitstimes.com header logo

Major power outage hits San Francisco

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The blackout hit ‍about 125,000 residents in the ​California city of ⁠around 800,000 people, according to Pacific Gas and Electric Company.

The blackout hit ‍about 125,000 residents in the ​California city of ⁠around 800,000 people, according to Pacific Gas and Electric Company.

PHOTO: UNSPLASH

Follow topic:

SAN FRANCISCO - A sizable part of San Francisco was hit ‍by ​a power outage ‍on Dec 20, according to the ​city’s emergency ​management department and the city’s main utility company.

The blackout hit ‍about 125,000 residents in the ​California city of ⁠around 800,000 people, according to Pacific Gas and Electric Company.

“A large power ​outage is impacting San Francisco - only call 9-1-1 ‌for life ​safety emergencies, avoid non-essential travel, treat down traffic signals as four way stops, keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed, and ‍turn off major appliances to prevent ​surges,” the San Francisco Department ​of Emergency Management posted ‌on social media. REUTERS

More on this topic
Ontario premier freezes plan to slap surcharge of electricity exports to US
Trump administration ends Iraq’s waiver to buy Iranian electricity
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.