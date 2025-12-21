Major power outage hits San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - A sizable part of San Francisco was hit by a power outage on Dec 20, according to the city’s emergency management department and the city’s main utility company.
The blackout hit about 125,000 residents in the California city of around 800,000 people, according to Pacific Gas and Electric Company.
“A large power outage is impacting San Francisco - only call 9-1-1 for life safety emergencies, avoid non-essential travel, treat down traffic signals as four way stops, keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed, and turn off major appliances to prevent surges,” the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management posted on social media. REUTERS