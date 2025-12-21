Major power outage hits San Francisco

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The blackout hit ‍about 125,000 residents in the ​California city of ⁠around 800,000 people, according to Pacific Gas and Electric Company.

SAN FRANCISCO - A sizable part of San Francisco was hit ‍by ​a power outage ‍on Dec 20, according to the ​city’s emergency ​management department and the city’s main utility company.

The blackout hit ‍about 125,000 residents in the ​California city of ⁠around 800,000 people, according to Pacific Gas and Electric Company.

“A large power ​outage is impacting San Francisco - only call 9-1-1 ‌for life ​safety emergencies, avoid non-essential travel, treat down traffic signals as four way stops, keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed, and ‍turn off major appliances to prevent ​surges,” the San Francisco Department ​of Emergency Management posted ‌on social media. REUTERS