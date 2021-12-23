'Major industrial accident' at Exxon's Texas facility; injuries reported after fire

Exxon reported a fire occurred at the Baytown facility, which houses a chemical plant. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
6 hours ago

BAYTOWN (REUTERS) - A "major industrial accident" at Exxon's Baytown, Texas plant has resulted in some injuries, The Harris County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter on Thursday (Dec 23).

Exxon reported a fire occurred at the facility, which houses a chemical plant, an olefins plant and a 560,500 barrel-per-day oil refinery, in a message posted in a community alerting network.

"At this time, emergency vehicles and flames may be noticeable to the community. We are coordinating with local officials, and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible," the message said.

Social media users tweeted about an explosion that shook buildings in the vicinity.

Exxon did not immediately respond to queries.

This story is developing.

More On This Topic
Three dead, 10 injured in fire at India's Gujarat Fluorochemicals plant
'No hope' for five missing after German chemical blast

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.