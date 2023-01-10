Keep status quo on Taiwan, analysts urge, as scenarios exercise shows war with China would be catastrophic

WASHINGTON - A full-scale war involving the United States and Japan in the defence of Taiwan against an invasion of the island by China, would involve “massive attrition” on both sides, dwarfing the scale of the war in Ukraine, a war game exercise shows.

The exercise run 24 times by the Washington think tank Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), is set in 2026.

All scenarios start with a lightning invasion of Taiwan by China, and the assumption that the island does not quickly give up.

In the ensuing war, as the United States strikes the Chinese invasion force, and Japan is sucked into the vortex, both the US and Japan would “lose dozens of ships, hundreds of aircraft, and thousands of service members”, the scenarios showed.

“Such losses would damage the US global position for many years” the report says.

“While Taiwan’s military is unbroken, it is severely degraded and left to defend a damaged economy on an island without electricity and basic services.”

The war would leave China’s navy in a shambles, and tens of thousands of Chinese soldiers prisoners of war.

Casualty numbers would be on a scale not experienced by the US since World War II, Dr Matthew Cancian, a senior researcher at the United States Naval War College, said at the release of the report in Washington on Monday.

The exercise found that Taiwan’s army would see 3,500 casualties, and the bulk of its navy sunk. Japan would likely lose more than 100 combat aircraft and 26 warships.

The exercise came with repeated caveats.

“Modelling an invasion does not imply that it is inevitable or even probable”, emphasises the report, which is titled “The First Battle of the Next War”.

“The Chinese leadership might adopt a strategy of diplomatic isolation, grey zone pressure, or economic coercion against Taiwan; even if China opts for military force, this might take the form of a blockade rather than an outright invasion.”

But it adds: “However, the risk of invasion is real enough and potentially so destructive that analysis is worthwhile.”