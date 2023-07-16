Magnitude-7.4 earthquake strikes Alaska Peninsula; tsunami warning issued

The quake, which struck early on Sunday, was at a depth of 9.3km. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM USGS
ALASKA – An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck off the Alaska peninsula late on Saturday, triggering a tsunami warning, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The shallow quake hit at 10.48pm Saturday (2.48pm on Sunday in Singapore) about 89km south-west of the small town of Sand Point.

The National Tsunami Warning Centre in Palmer, Alaska, said a tsunami warning was in effect for southern Alaksa and the Alaska peninsula.

“For other US and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America, the level of tsunami danger is being evaluated,” it said.

Alaska is part of the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire. It was hit by a magnitude-9.2 earthquake in March 1964, the strongest ever recorded in North America.

That earthquake devastated Anchorage and unleashed a tsunami that slammed the Gulf of Alaska, the US west coast, and Hawaii. More than 250 people were killed by the quake and the tsunami. AFP, REUTERS

