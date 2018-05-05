Magnitude 5.7 quake hits Hawaii's Big Island where volcano is erupting, says USGS

Ash spewing from the Pu’u ‘O’o crater on Hawaii's Kilauea volcano on May 3, 2018.
Ash spewing from the Pu’u ‘O’o crater on Hawaii's Kilauea volcano on May 3, 2018. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Published
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Hawaii's Big Island on Friday (May 4), the US Geological Survey said, just south of where the Kilauea volcano has been spewing flows of lava into residential areas, forcing hundreds of residents to evacuate.

The USGS said the tremor was very shallow - only 7km deep - and centred 17.7km southeast of Fern Forest.

The USGS said earlier the eruption of the volcano, one of five on the island, followed a series of earthquakes over the past week.

(This story is developing)

