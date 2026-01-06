Maduro in New York court on US drug charges as Venezuelans grapple with his capture

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro escorted by armed guards to a helicopter bound for Manhattan federal court on Jan 5.

NEW YORK - Toppled Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro arrived at a New York court on Jan 5 to face US drug trafficking charges after President Donald Trump’s stunning capture of him rattled world leaders and left officials in Caracas scrambling to respond.

UN Chief Antonio Guterres raised concerns about instability in Venezuela and the legality of Mr Trump’s strike, the most dramatic US intervention in Latin America since the 1989 Panama invasion. US Special Forces swooped into Caracas by helicopter on Jan 3, shattered his security cordon and dragged him from the threshold of a safe room.

On the morning of Jan 5, Maduro - his hands zip-tied - and his wife Cilia Flores were escorted by armed guards in tactical gear from a Brooklyn detention centre to a helicopter bound for Manhattan federal court where they faced a noon (1am on Jan 6, Singapore time) hearing.

Maduro is accused of overseeing a cocaine-trafficking network that partnered with violent groups including Mexico’s Sinaloa and Zetas cartels, Colombian FARC rebels and Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua gang.

Maduro, 63, has long denied the allegations, saying they were a mask for imperialist designs on Venezuela’s oil.

While world leaders and US politicians grappled with the extraordinary seizure of a head of state, an emergency order in Venezuela, published in full on Jan 5, orders police to search and capture anyone who supported the US attack.

Amid global consternation at Mr Trump’s seizure of a foreign head of state - albeit an unpopular one - the UN Security Council was due to debate its legality and implications . Russia, China and leftist allies of Venezuela have condemned the raid.

Maduro, wife to face US drug charges

Maduro was expected to hear the charges against him and enter a plea during the arraignment hearing before US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein. He faces decades to life in prison on each count if convicted.

Prosecutors say Maduro has been involved in drug trafficking from the time he began serving in Venezuela’s National Assembly in 2000 to his tenure as foreign minister and subsequent 2013 election as the late president Hugo Chavez’s successor.

Federal prosecutors in New York first indicted him in 2020 as part of a long-running narcotics trafficking case against current and former Venezuelan officials and Colombian guerrillas. An updated indictment made public on Jan 3 added some new details and co-defendants, including Cilia Flores.

The US has considered Maduro an illegitimate dictator since he declared victory in a 2018 election marred by allegations of massive irregularities.

Experts in international law have questioned the legality of the raid, with some condemning Trump’s actions as a repudiation of a rules-based international order.

Trump asserts oil aspirations

In Caracas, senior officials from Maduro’s 13-year-old government remain in charge of the South American oil producer of 30 million people, first spitting defiance then pivoting to possible cooperation with the Trump administration.

US oil companies’ shares jumped on Jan 5, fuelled by the prospect of access to Venezuela’s vast oil reserves.

Mr Trump has made no secret of wanting to share in Venezuela’s oil riches.

American oil companies will return to Venezuela and rebuild the sector’s infrastructure, Mr Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Jan 4.

“We’re taking back what they stole,” Mr Trump said. “We’re in charge.”

Venezuela has the world’s largest reserves - about 303 billion barrels - but the sector has long been in decline from mismanagement, under-investment and US sanctions, averaging 1.1 million bpd output last year, a third of its 1970s heyday.

After first denouncing Maduro’s capture as a colonial oil-grab and “kidnapping,” Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodriguez, softened her stance on Jan 4 , saying it was a priority to have respectful relations with Washington.

“We invite the US government to work together on an agenda of cooperation,” Ms Rodriguez said. “President Donald Trump, our peoples and our region deserve peace and dialogue, not war.”

Mr Trump has threatened another strike if Venezuela does not cooperate with opening its oil industry and stopping drugs. Mr Trump also threatened Colombia and Mexico on Jan 5 and said Cuba’s communist government “looks like it’s ready to fall”.

Just how the US would work with a post-Maduro government, full of sworn ideological enemies, is unclear. Mr Trump appears to have sidelined for now the Venezuelan opposition, where many anti-Maduro activists had assumed this would be their moment.

Ms Rodriguez, daughter of a leftist guerrilla who has been praised as a “tigress” by Maduro, is also known as a pragmatist with good connections in the private sector and a belief in economic orthodoxy.

Global consternation

Washington’s allies, most of whom did not recognise Maduro as president due to vote-rigging allegations, have been more muted, stressing the need for dialogue and adherence to law.

Mr Trump’s raid has created a political storm in the US, with opposition Democrats saying they were misled. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was due to brief top lawmakers later on Jan 5.

While a handful of conservative figures have criticised the Venezuela operation as a betrayal of Mr Trump’s “America First” pledge to avoid foreign entanglements, most supporters have largely praised it as a swift, painless win.

Inside Venezuela, Maduro opponents have kept celebrations on hold as his allies remain in power and there is no sign of the military turning against them, even though many suspect some insiders helped in Jan 3’s operation. REUTERS