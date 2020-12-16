MacKenzie Scott gives away US$4.2 billion within four months

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - Just months after announcing she had given away US$1.7 billion in July, MacKenzie Scott says she has donated another US$4.2 billion (S$5.6 billion).

The billionaire novelist, philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon.com's Jeff Bezos, announced the latest contributions in a blog post, saying she asked her team to figure out how to give away her fortune faster.

"The result over the last four months has been US$4,158,500,000 in gifts to 384 organisations across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington DC," Scott wrote in the Medium post.

"This pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling. Economic losses and health outcomes alike have been worse for women, for people of colour, and for people living in poverty."

Scott is the world's 18th richest person.

She noted in the post that during this year the wealth of billionaires has increased substantially.

Scott's US$60.7 billion fortune derives from a 4 per cent stake in Amazon.com, which she received as part of her divorce.

Her wealth has risen US$23.6 billion this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.