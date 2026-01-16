Machado vows to be Venezuela president ‘when the right time comes’

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump said opposition leader Maria Corina Machado does not have enough support among Venezuelans.

WASHINGTON – Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has insisted she will be elected president “when the right time comes” despite the United States sidelining her after overthrowing Nicolas Maduro.

President Donald Trump has backed Maduro’s former vice president Delcy Rodriguez as interim leader of the oil-rich country following the Jan 3 US military operation to seize Maduro.

“I believe I will be elected when the right time comes as president of Venezuela, the first woman president,” Ms Machado told Fox News’s Fox & Friends show broadcast on Jan 16 after she met with Mr Trump in Washington.

Ms Machado’s party has presented evidence that Maduro stole the 2024 election – claims supported by Washington and much of the international community.

But Mr Trump has said that Ms Machado does not have enough support among Venezuelans, and opted to stick with Ms Rodriguez, so long as she toes the line on US access to Venezuela’s vast oil reserves.

“I want to serve my country where I am more useful. I got a mandate, and I have that mandate,” Ms Machado told Fox.

Nobel medal

Machado, 58, on Thursday presented her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Trump in a bid to win over the US president.

“He deserves it,” she said. “And it was a very emotional moment, I decided to present the Nobel Peace Prize medal on behalf of the people of Venezuela.”

It was not immediately clear if Trump kept the award following their White House lunch. The Norwegian Nobel committee says its prizes cannot be transferred.

Trump had campaigned hard to win last year’s Nobel Peace Prize for what he says are his efforts to stop eight wars.

Instead it went to Machado, who appeared in Oslo last month to collect her prize – following a daring escape from Venezuela by boat.

Trump and Rodriguez had their first telephone call on Wednesday and the White House said he “likes what he’s seeing” from her.

Rodriguez said however that her government will stand up to Washington.

“We know they are very powerful... we are not afraid to confront them diplomatically, through political dialogue,” she said Thursday.

Rodriguez was delivering Maduro’s state of the nation address to parliament while the long-time authoritarian leader is in a New York jail facing drug trafficking charges.

By contrast Machado, who campaigned for years to end leftist Maduro’s rule, was greeted by jubilant supporters in Washington.

The New York Times reported that CIA director John Ratcliffe met with Rodriguez on Thursday, a further sign that Washington sees her as its favored leader in the short-term. AFP