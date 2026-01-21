Lululemon pauses online sales of sheer leggings that aren’t ‘squat-proof’

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Lululemon's Get Low collection was criticised for being too sheer, with customers calling it 'see-through' and 'not squat-proof'.

Lululemon Athletica removed a new line of training apparel from its website just days after its debut, with some customers complaining that the leggings are too thin.

The Get Low “collection remains available in our stores in North America, but we have temporarily paused sales online in the market to better understand some initial guest feedback and support with product education”, a Lululemon spokesperson said in a statement in response to a query from Bloomberg News.

“We expect to bring the collection back to our North America e-commerce channels soon and the collection continues to be available in other markets,” Lululemon said.

Analysts said in recent research notes that e-commerce links to products did not work and that there were online complaints about the line, which includes leggings and tops.

JPMorgan analyst Matthew Boss said the product was not available on Lululemon’s website as of Jan 16, three days after its debut.

Complaints were concentrated on the complete sheerness of the tights, with customers describing them specifically as “not squat-proof”, he said. A post on Reddit described them as “see-through”.

The pullback is the latest setback for the company as it tries to win back customers and revive growth while searching for a new chief executive officer. It is also in an escalating feud with founder Chip Wilson. He is still one of the retailer’s largest shareholders and is trying to shake up its board.

The company’s stock fell 5.9 per cent at 2.26pm in New York, extending losses on news of the pause. The shares sank 46 per cent in 2025 .

This is not the first time Lululemon has faced criticism for products gone wrong. About 18 months ago, the retailer pulled its Breezethrough line shortly after its debut as customers reported unflattering fits.

In 2013, Lululemon recalled many of its black yoga pants after concerns surfaced that the brand’s iconic leggings were see-through. At the time, customers were offered full refunds, with the mishap leaving an embarrassing mark on the brand. BLOOMBERG