Love him or loathe him, voters agree: Trump looms large in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – Inside a packed cafe in Iowa’s capital Des Moines, Mr Dave Brommel says he has been thinking about Iowa caucuses on Jan 15 ever since Democratic President Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

Mr Brommel, a retired US Air Force veteran, blames Mr Biden for the high costs of food and petrol. He thinks Republicans do a better job of taking care of military veterans.

When he takes part in the first-in-the-nation nominating contest, Mr Brommel, 69, said he will do everything he can to persuade fellow voters that former president Donald Trump is the strongest Republican contender to take on Mr Biden in the November US election.

“I will tell them to ignore the mean tweets and focus on Trump’s record,” Mr Brommel said before ordering biscuits and gravy at the Waveland Cafe on Jan 13 morning. “The country needs a businessman back in charge.”

Two dozen Republicans interviewed across snowbound Iowa in recent days mostly agreed on one thing: Like him or loathe him, the front runner Trump looms large over the vote on Jan 15 and his two main rivals, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

So, too, do concerns about the economy, foreign affairs, security along the US-Mexico border and the overall direction of the country, the voters said. Several said they wanted a candidate who could unite the country at a time of acrimonious splits over social and political issues.

Retired school teacher Kathy Conquest, 78, braved the cold last week to watch Ms Haley make one of her final pitches to a group of Iowa voters in Ankeny. Afterward, Ms Conquest said she was still undecided, torn between Ms Haley and Mr DeSantis.

What about Trump, for whom she voted in 2016?

“Trump? God no!” she said, adding she disliked his divisiveness and the drama that surrounds him.

Citing foreign policy as one of her top issues, Ms Conquest said Ms Haley’s experience as United Nations ambassador under Trump impressed her.

At the same event, Mr Jon Erkkila, 54, a Haley supporter, described Trump as “jet fuel” for Democrats’ chances, because he believes Trump will drive hordes of them to the polls in November to vote against him.

Mr Erkkila wants a Republican who can beat Mr Biden and believes Ms Haley can attract more moderate voters in a general election.

A poll released on Jan 13 showed Ms Haley overtaking Mr DeSantis for second place among Iowa Republicans. While Trump was the top pick for 48 per cent of respondents, Ms Haley was the favourite for 20 per cent, followed by Mr DeSantis with 16 per cent, according to the Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll.

At a DeSantis campaign event on Jan 13, Ms Michelle Mahoney, a 58-year-old businesswoman from West Des Moines, said she voted for Trump twice but would opt for Ms Haley or Mr DeSantis on Jan 15.

Ms Haley, she said, was a unifier. As for Mr DeSantis: “He gets stuff done.”

The economy and high prices are weighing on the minds of Iowa Republicans. In the past year, inflation and unemployment numbers have gone down while wages have increased, economic data Mr Biden is campaigning on. But many Americans say they do not yet see the benefits of Mr Biden’s policies and disapprove of his performance as president.