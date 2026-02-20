Los Angeles sues Roblox over child exploitation claim

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

In a lawsuit, Los Angeles County said Roblox does not carry out adequate moderation and its age-verification systems are not fit for purpose.

– Officials in Los Angeles said on Feb 19 they are suing Roblox, alleging the popular online platform exposes children to sexual content, exploitation and online predators.

In a lawsuit, Los Angeles County said the company does not carry out adequate moderation and its age-verification systems are not fit for purpose.

The suit against Roblox, which contests the claims, is the latest effort to hold an online firm to account for alleged exploitative practices.

It comes as a trial unfolds in America’s second-largest city in which social media giants, including Facebook, are being sued over claims their addictive algorithms target young teenagers.

“This lawsuit is about protecting children from online predators and inappropriate content,” Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda Solis said.

“Roblox has a responsibility to keep kids safe, but instead it has allowed its platform to become a place where children can be exposed to grooming and exploitation.”

Roblox says it has around 144 million active users every day around the world, with more than 40 per cent of them under 13 years old.

‘Paedophile hellscape’

Users create, share and play various games and other experiences, chatting to each other and using customisable avatars.

While it is free to use, players can purchase a virtual currency that allows them to buy specific upgrades.

The firm has long faced accusations that it is not doing enough to protect children from violent and sexual content.

A 2024 report by Hindenburg Research described it as an “X-rated paedophile hellscape” that exposed children to grooming and pornography.

In February , Australia’s government said it was seeking an urgent meeting with the company about child safety.

The lawsuit filed on Feb 19 alleges Roblox has failed to adequately moderate user-generated content, enforce age restrictions or disclose the extent of inappropriate material and risks posed by sexual predators on the platform.

“This is not about a minor lapse in safety. It is about a company that gives paedophiles powerful tools to prey on innocent and unsuspecting children,” Los Angeles County lawyer Dawyn R. Harrison said.

“The trauma that results is horrific, from grooming to exploitation to actual assault. This needs to stop.”

In a statement to AFP, Roblox rejected the allegations in the suit, insisting the platform was built “with safety at its core”.

“We have advanced safeguards that monitor our platform for harmful content and communications, and users cannot send or receive images via chat, avoiding one of the most prevalent opportunities for misuse seen elsewhere online,” a spokesman said.

The company said it takes swift action against people found violating its rules and works with law enforcement to hold them accountable.

“There is no finish line when it comes to protecting kids, and while no system can be perfect, our commitment to safety never ends.” AFP