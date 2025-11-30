Los Angeles man charged with stopping freeway traffic to film music video

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Eduardo Erik Martinez and a group of drivers stopped traffic on the 110 Freeway in Los Angeles on Nov 22, 2023.

LOS ANGELES – A man was charged on Nov 26 with shutting down a stretch of freeway in downtown Los Angeles so he could film a music video in 2023 in a bid to gain online fame, prosecutors said.

The man, Eduardo Erik Martinez, 32, and a group of drivers stopped northbound traffic on the 110 Freeway near the 9th Street off-ramp on Nov 22, 2023, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.