Los Angeles man charged with stopping freeway traffic to film music video

Eduardo Erik Martinez and a group of drivers stopped traffic on the 110 Freeway in Los Angeles on Nov 22, 2023.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO/NEATMARTINEZ

Mark Walker

LOS ANGELES – A man was charged on Nov 26 with shutting down a stretch of freeway in downtown Los Angeles so he could film a music video in 2023 in a bid to gain online fame, prosecutors said.

The man, Eduardo Erik Martinez, 32, and a group of drivers stopped northbound traffic on the 110 Freeway near the 9th Street off-ramp on Nov 22, 2023, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

