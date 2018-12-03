Looking for the end of a rainbow? Try this swamp in Virginia

When The Muppet Movie premiered in 1979, Kermit the Frog sang about searching for "the rainbow connection".

Little did he know, it might have been hiding in this swamp the whole time.

Last Monday (Nov 26), Reddit user Brent Rossen uploaded a photo of a stunning "rainbow pool" in a swamp in the United States. Since then, it has received more than 123,000 upvotes and 1,700 comments, and was shared widely by various media outlets.

Mr Rossen said he had taken the photo when he was walking in the woods in First Landing State Park, Virginia, with his girlfriend.

Former Florida swamp walk leader Jeff Ripple told the BBC the phenomenon was either "the result of natural oils released by decaying vegetation or the biological processes of anaerobic bacteria reducing iron in soil".

First Landing State Park's chief ranger of visitor services, Ms Jennifer Huggins, told local news outlet The Virginian Pilot that the phenomenon can be observed on sunny afternoons when the surface of the water has been undisturbed. It occurs most commonly in November.

According to The Virginian Pilot, the swamp in the photograph is fed only by rain, as it is not connected to any other sources of water.

Turtles, frogs and fish live in the swamp, while other animals such as bobcats, foxes and coyotes drink from it.