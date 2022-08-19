Longtime Trump executive Weisselberg pleads guilty, be witness for prosecution

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - A longtime senior executive at Mr Donald Trump's family business pleaded guilty on Thursday (Aug 19) to helping the company engineer a 15-year tax fraud, in an agreement that will require him to testify about its business practices at an upcoming trial.

Allen Weisselberg, 75, the former chief financial officer (CFO) at the Trump Organisation, entered his plea to all 15 charges he faced in a New York state court in Manhattan.

Weisselberg, who has worked for Mr Trump for about a half-century, is not expected to cooperate with Manhattan prosecutors in a larger probe they are conducting into Mr Trump.

But his plea will likely strengthen their case against the former president's company, which manages golf clubs, hotels and other real estate around the world.

"This plea agreement directly implicates the Trump Organisation in a wide range of criminal activity and requires Weisselberg to provide invaluable testimony in the upcoming trial," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement. "We look forward to proving our case in court."

In a statement, a Trump Organisation spokesman called Weisselberg a "fine and honourable man" who has been "harassed, persecuted and threatened by law enforcement, particularly the Manhattan district attorney, in their never ending, politically motivated quest to get President Trump".

She also said the company will not admit guilt because it did nothing wrong, and looked forward to its day in court.

Jury selection for the trial is scheduled to begin on Oct 24, 15 days before the Nov 8 midterm elections, where Trump's Republican Party hopes to recapture both houses of Congress from Democrats.

Mr Trump, who is embroiled in a series of other legal fights, has yet to say whether he plans another White House run in 2024.

The Trump Organisation has pleaded not guilty, and faces possible fines and other penalties if convicted. Mr Trump has not been charged or accused of wrongdoing in the case.

Five months at Rikers

Prosecutors charged the Trump Organisation and Weisselberg in July 2021 with scheming to defraud, tax fraud and falsifying business records for awarding "off-the-books" perks to senior executives.

Weisselberg was accused of concealing and avoiding taxes on US$1.76 million (S$2.44 million) of income.

This included rent for a Manhattan apartment, lease payments for two Mercedes-Benz vehicles, and tuition for relatives, with Mr Trump signing the tuition checks.