Longtime Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg gets 5 months in jail in tax fraud case

NEW YORK - Allen Weisselberg, a longtime executive for Mr Donald Trump and the star prosecution witness in the Trump Organisation’s criminal trial, was sentenced on Tuesday to five months behind bars for helping engineer a wide-ranging tax fraud at the former president’s real estate company.

Weisselberg, 75, was sent to New York’s notorious Rikers Island jail after pleading guilty last August in an agreement with prosecutors to all 15 counts he faced.

The Trump Organisation’s former chief financial officer admitted that from 2005 to 2017 he and other executives received bonuses and perks that fraudulently saved the company and themselves money, and that he evaded taxes on US$1.76 million (S$2.34 million) of income.

The Trump Organisation was convicted last month on all counts it faced at a trial overseen by Justice Juan Merchan in a New York state court in Manhattan.

At Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, Mr Merchan said that had he not agreed last August to a five-month term for Weisselberg arising from the plea deal, he would have imposed a much longer sentence based on the trial testimony.

Mr Merchan singled out Weisselberg for putting his wife on Mr Trump’s payroll so she could receive undeserved Social Security benefits. Other perks for the Weisselbergs included a luxury Manhattan apartment and multiple Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

“The reason the court finds it so offensive is it was driven by greed,” even though Weisselberg was already “earning over seven figures,” Mr Merchan said.

Weisselberg also paid about US$2 million in taxes, penalties and interest as part of his punishment.

He had been on paid leave from the Trump Organisation - his employer for about five decades - but his lawyer Nicholas Gravante said after the hearing that Weisselberg and the company had “amicably parted ways.”

The Trump Organisation did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Mr Merchan is set to sentence the company on Friday, though penalties are limited to US$1.6 million.

‘Weisselberg wore an olive green North Face jacket, a white crewneck shirt and a light blue disposable mask at his sentencing. Once at Rikers, he was expected to trade his street clothes for a uniform and sneakers with Velcro straps.

He will likely serve 100 days in jail with time off for good behaviour. Those days probably will not be easy. Lying between the New York City boroughs of Queens and the Bronx, Rikers is known for violence, drugs and corruption.

The jail houses more than 5,900 inmates, and 19 inmates died there last year. The city’s corrections department has said its mission includes keeping inmates safe. Rikers is scheduled to close in 2027.

“You’re going into a byzantine black hole,” said Mr Craig Rothfeld, a prison consultant at Inside Outside Ltd who helped Weisselberg prepare for lockup.