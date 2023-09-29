Long-serving US Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein dead at 90: Media

WASHINGTON - Ms Dianne Feinstein, a long-serving Democratic US senator from California and gun control advocate who spearheaded the first federal assault weapons ban and documented the Central Intelligence Agency’s (CIA) torture of foreign terrorism suspects, has died at 90, US media reported on Friday.

Ms Feinstein’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the news, first reported by the Punchbowl news outlet.

Ms Feinstein was a Washington trail-blazer who among other accomplishments became the first woman to head the influential Senate Intelligence Committee.

During almost 31 years in Senate she amassed a moderate-to-liberal record, sometimes drawing scorn from the left. Ms Feinstein joined the Senate in 1992 after winning a special election and was re-elected five times including in 2018, along the way becoming the longest-serving woman senator ever.

Ms Feinstein’s political career was shaped by guns.

She became San Francisco’s mayor in 1978 upon the assassinations of Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk.

Ms Feinstein was president of the San Francisco County Board of Supervisors when Mr Moscone and Mr Milk were gunned down by a former supervisor, Dan White. After hearing the gunshots, she rushed to Mr Milk’s office. While searching for his pulse, her finger found a bullet hole.

Ms Feinstein said the horror of that experience never left her and she went on to author the federal ban on military-style assault weapons that lasted from 1994 until its 2004 expiration.

“This is a gun-happy nation, and everybody can have their gun,” Ms Feinstein said after a May 2021 mass shooting in her home state as she lamented years of congressional failure to pass new gun control laws to guard against “the killing of innocents”.

Ms Feinstein led a renewed effort for tougher gun laws including a fresh ban on assault-style weapons after a 2012 massacre of 20 children and six adults at a Connecticut elementary school. The legislation encountered furious opposition from Republicans and gun rights advocates and failed in the Senate.

Health issues slowed Ms Feinstein late in her career, when she was the oldest senator at the time.

She announced in February 2023 that she would not seek re-election the following year and was sidelined from Congress for three months ending in May of that year after suffering from shingles and complications including encephalitis and Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

As Intelligence Committee chair, Ms Feinstein overcame resistance from national security officials and Republican lawmakers in 2014 as her panel released a 2014 report detailing the CIA’s secret overseas detention and interrogation of foreign terrorism suspects following the Sept 11, 2001, hijacked plane attacks on the United States by Al-Qaeda militants.

“The CIA’s actions are a stain on our values and our history,” Ms Feinstein said, defending the release of a report that revealed CIA use of “coercive interrogation techniques in some cases amounting to torture” on at least 119 detainees.

“History will judge us,” Ms Feinstein added, “by our commitment to a just society governed by law and the willingness to face an ugly truth and say, ‘Never again.’“