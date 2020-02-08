Lockheed Martin drops out of Singapore Airshow over coronavirus concerns

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp said on Friday (Feb 7) it will not participate in next week's Singapore Airshow over coronavirus concerns.

"Following the Singapore Ministry of Health's Feb 7 declaration of a Code Orange health alert, we consulted with the US government and our medical teams and decided not to participate in the Singapore Airshow," the company said in a statement.

"We determined this was in the best interest of our employees and aligned with the US Department of Defence's decision to reduce its presence," it said.

The airshow, organised by Experia Events, is an aerospace and defence exhibition held once every two years.

Earlier, it was announced that the event from Feb 11 to 16 will go ahead as planned despite the withdrawal of 16 exhibitors and fewer visitors being expected.

Experia Events said the show will see enhanced precautionary measures taken "to safeguard the well-being and safety of all attendees", in view of the evolving coronavirus situation.

The measures include additional temperature screening at access points at the Singapore Expo and Changi Exhibition Centre, as well as the provision of hand sanitisers and a team of doctors and medics to attend to visitors who are feeling unwell.