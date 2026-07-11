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‘Locked and Loaded’: Trump vows to decimate Iran if it carries out assassination plot against him

Mourners at the July 9 burial of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on Feb 28 by Israeli and US airstrikes, chanted and displayed death threats against US President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump warned Iran that the US military would “completely decimate and destroy all areas” of the Islamic Republic if its leaders attempted or carried out his assassination.

The president’s message, in a Truth Social post late on July 10, came at the end of a week in which clashes between Iran and the US seemed to extinguish hope that the tentative accord reached between the two countries will hold, and after the days-long funeral of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Khamenei, who has been succeeded by his son Mojtaba Khamenei, was killed in an attack as the US and Israel began their military campaign against Iran at the end of February.

“1,000 missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME!” Trump wrote.

“Orders have been given, and the US Military is ready, willing and able,” he added.

On his way back from the NATO summit in Turkey earlier this week, Trump switched Air Force One planes at a British military base.

Asked by reporters, after departing Britain, if a security concern prompted the decision, Trump said, “no, no, why would there be?”

When asked if he was aware of any credible threat from Iran against Air Force One, Trump said: “Well, I have a threat all the time. I’m No. 1 on their list.”

Trump has been the target of several assassination attempts. During the 2024 presidential election, he was briefed by Biden administration officials regarding “real and specific threats from Iran” to kill him, his campaign said.

It was reported this week that Israel had warned Trump of a new Iranian plot. BLOOMBERG