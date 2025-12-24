Loaded supertanker returns to Venezuelan waters amid US interceptions, monitor says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

DELAWARE - Panama-flagged very large crude carrier Kelly, which had departed from Venezuela carrying oil last week, has returned to Venezuelan waters following the US interception of more tankers , monitoring service TankerTrackers.com said on Dec 23 .

The US Coast Guard on Dec 20 intercepted the Panama-flagged tanker Centuries, which was carrying some 1.9 million barrels of Venezuelan Merey heavy crude, and is pursuing a separate empty vessel that was on its way to the OPEC country.

Centuries and Kelly departed almost together escorted by Venezuelan navy ships last week, sources said. Kelly is now back fully loaded in Venezuelan waters near state-run oil company PDVSA’s Amuay port, TankerTrackers.com said.

More than a dozen loaded vessels are in Venezuela waiting for new directions from their owners after the US seized the supertanker Skipper earlier in December and targeted two additional vessels on the weekend.

US President Donald Trump last week announced a “blockade” of all vessels under sanctions entering or departing from Venezuela in a move to ramp up pressure over Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Guyana’s maritime authority said in December that at least one of the ships was flying a false Guyanese flag.

Panama’s foreign affairs minister said this week that some US-targeted tankers did not follow the country’s maritime rules. REUTERS