LinkedIn co-founder urges tech leaders to denounce Trump

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman is the latest in a string of Silicon Valley figures to criticise the US President.

WASHINGTON – LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman said on Jan 29 that more tech leaders should “speak out” against US President Donald Trump’s administration, after two American citizens were killed by federal agents in Minneapolis.

Mr Hoffman is the latest in a string of Silicon Valley figures to criticise the US President on his sweeping immigration crackdown in the city.

The killings of Ms Renee Good and Mr Alex Pretti sparked widespread outrage that has sent the White House scrambling to damage control its reputation.

Mr Hoffman wrote that “Silicon Valley leaders have divested themselves of the responsibility to speak out against the (Trump) administration’s excesses”, in an opinion piece in The San Francisco Standard.

“We... can’t bend the knee to Trump. We can’t shrink away and just hope the crisis will fade,” Mr Hoffman added.

Mr Hoffman, a billionaire Democratic donor, is not the first to criticise Mr Trump on his immigration operation in the Minnesota city.

Google’s chief scientist Jeff Dean said last week that the footage of Mr Pretti’s killing was “absolutely shameful”, while venture capitalists Vinod Khosla and Paul Graham have also condemned the shootings. AFP