Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

News analysis

Leaving Americans no wiser about Trump’s goals in US-Israeli strike on Iran is an error: Analysts

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

TOPSHOT - This official White House photograph taken on March 1, 2026 and released on March 2, 2026 on the White House X account shows US President Donald Trump overseeing "Operation Epic Fury" activity against Iran from Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. US President Donald Trump warned that his attack on Iran could extend longer than a month, as the war spread on March 3 with Israel bombarding Lebanon and Tehran targeting US allies in the Gulf, including drones hitting the US embassy in Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Daniel TOROK / The White House / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / THE WHITE HOUSE / DANIEL TOROK" - HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

As war engulfed the Middle East, analysts said that US President Donald Trump urgently needed to address the nation.

PHOTO: AFP

avatar-alt

Bhagyashree Garekar

Google Preferred Source badge
  • President Trump has not clearly explained why the US attacked Iran, leading to criticism from analysts and lawmakers. His four objectives are merely tactical and he has not outlined a "theory of victory".
  • US-Israel military strikes intensified, causing casualties, with Secretary Rubio warning of "hardest hits yet to come". He said the attacks were based on the assumption that Iran would strike at the US once Israel began bombing the country.
  • Trump said the war is projected to last four to five weeks, and the US has the capability "to go far longer than that". He also did not rule out sending US troops into Iran.

AI generated

Follow our live coverage here.

HOUSTON – Harder hits are looming over Iran but President Donald Trump has not yet explained why the US attacked the country in the first place - an error that may force him to withdraw before the strike objectives are met, analysts say.

See more on

Donald Trump

Iran

Marco Rubio

Wars and conflicts

Middle East

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.