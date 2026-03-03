For subscribers
News analysis
Leaving Americans no wiser about Trump’s goals in US-Israeli strike on Iran is an error: Analysts
- President Trump has not clearly explained why the US attacked Iran, leading to criticism from analysts and lawmakers. His four objectives are merely tactical and he has not outlined a "theory of victory".
- US-Israel military strikes intensified, causing casualties, with Secretary Rubio warning of "hardest hits yet to come". He said the attacks were based on the assumption that Iran would strike at the US once Israel began bombing the country.
- Trump said the war is projected to last four to five weeks, and the US has the capability "to go far longer than that". He also did not rule out sending US troops into Iran.
HOUSTON – Harder hits are looming over Iran but President Donald Trump has not yet explained why the US attacked the country in the first place - an error that may force him to withdraw before the strike objectives are met, analysts say.