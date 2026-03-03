Leaked US government department database reveals plans to revise historical information

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump has targeted cultural and historical institutions to remove what he calls “anti-American” ideology.

WASHINGTON - The US Interior Department said a database revealing how President Donald Trump’s administration planned to revise information on key phases of American history at national park sites was “deliberative” and the employees who released it “will be held accountable”.

An internal government database first reported by the Washington Post and posted on two public websites on March 2 revealed the scope of the Trump administration’s effort to revise or remove information on African-American history, LGBT rights, climate change and other topics at hundreds of national park sites.

“The narrative being advanced is false and these draft, deliberative internal documents are not a representation of final action taken by the department,” an Interior Department spokesperson said. The National Park Service is part of the Interior Department.

Mr Trump has targeted cultural and historical institutions – from museums to monuments to national parks – to remove what he calls “anti-American” ideology.

His declarations and executive orders have led to the dismantling of exhibits on slavery, the restoration of Confederate statues and other moves that civil rights advocates say could reverse decades of progress.

The Interior Department spokesperson alleged the internal working documents were edited in a misrepresenting way before being released. The spokesperson also labelled the release as inappropriate and illegal, without specifying the law it allegedly violated.

“Employees who altered internal records and leaked in an effort to hurt the Trump administration will be held accountable,” the spokesperson added.

The Trump administration has sought to stifle internal dissent within government agencies and taken action against employees who have criticised its policies.

In 2025, some employees at the Federal Emergency Management Agency were put on leave after they signed an open letter against the agency's leadership, while some Environmental Protection Agency employees were fired after they signed a letter critical of the government’s actions. REUTERS