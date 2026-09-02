Leading US medical groups release new vaccine guidelines

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Pharmacies and doctors’ offices in US are starting to offer annual vaccines to protect against Covid-19, influenza and RSV.

NEW YORK - With the respiratory virus season approaching in the United States, pharmacies and doctors’ offices are starting to offer annual vaccines to protect against Covid-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

On Sept 2, major medical US organisations issued recommendations for all three vaccines, based on reviews of the latest evidence published in the medical journal JAMA. They said they were filling a gap left by US President Donald Trump’s administration in “evidence-based vaccine guidance”.