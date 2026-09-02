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Leading US medical groups release new vaccine guidelines

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Pharmacies and doctors’ offices in US are starting to offer annual vaccines to protect against Covid-19, influenza and RSV.

Pharmacies and doctors’ offices in US are starting to offer annual vaccines to protect against Covid-19, influenza and RSV.

PHOTO: AFP

Maggie Astor and Dani Blum

  • US medical groups issued new vaccine guidelines for Covid-19, flu, and RSV amid a lack of updated federal guidance.
  • They recommend updated Covid-19 shots for adults and young children at risk, flu vaccines for everyone over six months, and RSV vaccines for older adults and pregnant women.
  • Vaccinations reduce hospitalisations and severe illness risks, with options including mRNA flu vaccines and monoclonal antibodies for infants at risk of RSV.

AI generated

NEW YORK - With the respiratory virus season approaching in the United States, pharmacies and doctors’ offices are starting to offer annual vaccines to protect against Covid-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

On Sept 2, major medical US organisations issued recommendations for all three vaccines, based on reviews of the latest evidence published in the medical journal JAMA. They said they were filling a gap left by US President Donald Trump’s administration in “evidence-based vaccine guidance”.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.