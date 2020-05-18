Leaders aren't even pretending to be in charge, says Obama

WASHINGTON • Former US president Barack Obama has criticised the response to the Covid-19 pandemic ravaging America, in what was widely regarded as a rare public rebuke of his successor Donald Trump.

His remarks came as he spoke last Saturday at two virtual commencements for high school and university students locked down instead of celebrating their graduations, a rite of passage every spring in the United States.

"More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they're doing," Mr Obama told graduates from several dozen historically black colleges and universities at the first ceremony.

"A lot of them aren't even pretending to be in charge," he said as he discussed the implications of the pandemic during the online event, without naming any specific leaders.

That celebration was followed by a second, star-studded prime-time ceremony for high school students in which Mr Obama continued along the same lines, telling students to step up where leaders had failed.

"If the world is going to get better, it's going to be up to you.

"Doing what feels good, what's convenient, what's easy - that's how little kids think. Unfortunately, a lot of so-called grown-ups, including some with fancy titles and important jobs, still think that way - which is why things are so screwed up.

"I hope that instead, you decide to ground yourself in values that last - like honesty, hard work, responsibility, fairness, generosity, respect for others."

The ceremony, carried by all the major American TV networks, flashed between stirring speeches and performances by students and celebrities alike, including basketball superstar LeBron James and pop-rock band Jonas Brothers.

James echoed Mr Obama's call for the students to step up, urging them to "stay close to home" and help rebuild communities devastated by the virus and shutdowns.

The US leads the world in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths, at 1.5 million and about 90,000, respectively.

The gravity of Mr Obama's message was underscored by the fact it was the second time recently he had hit out at the response to the pandemic, having pointedly refused to criticise Mr Trump in public in the three years since leaving office. On May 9, in remarks leaked from a Web call with people who worked in his administration, he called Mr Trump's handling of the pandemic a catastrophe.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE