Las Vegas gunman was professor turned down for job, reports US media

LAS VEGAS - The gunman who killed three people and injured another at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas was an academic who had applied for a professorship but was not hired, US media reported on Dec 7.

The incident at UNLV, a short distance from the gambling hub’s tourist-packed Strip, marked the latest shooting in a country plagued by gun violence, and comes six years after Las Vegas suffered one of the worst mass shootings in US history.

Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill on Dec 6 said there were three confirmed deceased victims and that the attacker was shot dead by police.

A fourth victim had been critically injured in the shooting but their condition later was upgraded to stable.

Early on Dec 7, US media reported the shooter was a 67-year-old career academic, with links to schools in Georgia and North Carolina, who had applied for a professorship at UNLV but was not hired.