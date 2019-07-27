Larry Kudlow says White House has ruled out currency intervention

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the administration has "ruled out" currency intervention and rejected the assertion that President Donald Trump wants to weaken the US dollar.

"Just in the past week we had a meeting with the president and the economic principals, and we have ruled out any currency intervention," Kudlow told CNBC in an interview on Friday (July 26).

"The steady, reliable, dependable dollar is attracting money from all over the world."

The Bloomberg dollar index extended its gains after Kudlow's comment, touching a one-month high.

Kudlow said that Trump is concerned about foreign countries who may be manipulating their currencies lower, to try to gain some short-term trade advantage.

"That, we do not like," he said.

"But it's not a question about bringing down the dollar."

The president has repeatedly brought up the idea of currency competition recently. He tweeted this month that Europe and China are playing a "big currency manipulation game" and called on the US to "MATCH, or continue being the dummies."

"If the White House rules it out, it is important," Jens Nordvig, the founder of Exante Data said on Friday.

"What is a bit unclear is if Trump is fully behind this, and for how long. I would certainly not rule it out, it would be different if Trump said it clearly himself."

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said a strong dollar is good for the US economy in the long term and that he wouldn't advocate for a weak-dollar policy in the near future.

"I do believe in a strong dollar, which signifies a strong US economy, a strong stock market and particularly because of the president's economic policies, we have growth in the US that has outpaced everywhere else," Mnuchin said earlier this week.

"There have been doubts about the administration's stance on the strong dollar policy and FX intervention," said Richard Franulovich, head of foreign-exchange strategy for Westpac Banking in New York.

"Encouragingly, Kudlow is pushing back against the idea of intervention."