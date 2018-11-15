Lady Gaga delivers pizza to California wildfire evacuation shelter

Pop star Lady Gaga has sought to bring some comfort amid a wildfire disaster in California that has claimed more than 50 lives so far and is considered the most lethal in the state's history.

On Tuesday (Nov 13), which is also World Kindness Day, the 32-year-old posted a video on Twitter about her plans to bring cheer to wildfire evacuees.

"I'm on my way now to a shelter in California to be with people who have evacuated their homes," she said. "It's one of my acts of kindness for today and I encourage you to do the same. Be kind."

Gaga later posted a picture of herself - without her usual heavy make-up and coiffed hair - carrying a stack of pizza boxes on Instagram, with the accompanying text: "Fresh hot pizza, coffee, and gift cards for the shelter."

About 200,000 people in the mountains and foothills near the Malibu coast west of Los Angeles have been displaced by the fire.

According to entertainment news website Billboard, Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, is also thanking California firefighters with notes through her Born This Way Foundation.

The singer herself evacuated her Malibu home last Friday, joining other celebrities who were affected by the fire such as the Kardashians, Guillermo del Toro and Alyssa Milano.

Other celebrities doing their bit to help include Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, who served up a barbecue for firefighters, as well as couple Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus, who donated US$500,000 (S$690,000) to The Malibu Foundation, which was created for the rebuilding effort after the fire, reported Billboard.