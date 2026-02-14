LA28 chief Wasserman is putting his talent agency up for sale after Maxwell revelations, WSJ reports

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Los Angeles 2028 Olympics chief Casey Wasserman has denied having a personal or business relationship with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles 2028 Olympics chief Casey Wasserman is putting his talent and marketing agency up for sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Feb 13 , following criticism for f lirtatious e-mail exchanges with convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell more than 20 years ago.

Mr Wasserman has been criticised and called on to resign as the LA28 chief after the release of messages. His firm too has lost a client, with pop star Chappell Roan saying earlier this week she was no longer represented by his company .

Mr Wasserman has denied having a personal or business relationship with late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He has previously apologised for his association with Maxwell, saying their relationship came before her or Epstein’s crimes were revealed.

Mr Wasserman’s talent agency did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

According to the Journal, Mr Wasserman told his firm’s staff in an internal memo that he felt that he had “become a distraction” to its work and had begun the process of selling the company.

“I’m deeply sorry that my past personal mistakes have caused you so much discomfort,” Mr Wasserman wrote in the memo, reported by the newspaper.

“It’s not fair to you, and it’s not fair to the clients and partners we represent so vigorously and care so deeply about,” he wrote.

The LA28 said earlier this week that Mr Wasserman will remain chairman of the 2028 games after organisers conducted a review of his past interactions with Maxwell and Epstein, and found his relationship with them did not go beyond what had already been publicly documented. REUTERS