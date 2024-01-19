LA Times plans ‘significant’ layoffs, guild says

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Times plans to lay off a “significant” number of journalists, the newspaper’s guild said on Jan 18, adding that they would organise a one-day walk-out on Jan 19 to protest against the planned move.

The layoffs could impact at least 100 journalists, or about 20 per cent of the newsroom, in a move to address the paper’s financial pressures, LA Times reported separately, citing people familiar with the matter.

“The management needs to come to the bargaining table in good faith and work out a buyout plan with us that would first articulate a clear headcount or cost-saving they’re aiming for,” the guild said in a statement, adding that the management should then try to hit that number with as few layoffs as possible.

The guild said in a statement to Reuters that it was unaware of the number of job cuts. “Management has refused to say on the record what it is, which is part of why we’re walking out tomorrow,” it said.

LA Times did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

These job cuts come after the newspaper’s executive editor, Mr Kevin Merida, stepped down from his role the previous week after more than two years.