LA police again clear pro-Palestinian USC encampment; dozens arrested at Chicago institute

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles police cleared a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Southern California (USC) without making arrests on May 5 following turmoil at universities across the United States over the Israel-Hamas war.

Various US universities with graduation ceremonies being held on May 5 braced for potential protests after dozens of people were arrested on campuses the previous day.

After USC requested assistance, police officers entered the encampment at about 5am and worked with the university’s Department of Public Safety to remove tents as dozens of student demonstrators peacefully left the area, police said.

USC President Carol Folt said in a statement “the occupation was spiralling in a dangerous direction over the last several days,” leading her to call for police intervention. She said the camp was cleared peacefully, with no arrests, in 64 minutes.

Los Angeles police also said in a statement there were “no arrests, no use of force, and no injuries to officers or protesters”.

In an intervention at USC in April, police arrested 93 people without incident as demonstrators surrendered without resistance.

The experience at USC stood in contrast to confrontations at other campuses where the protests have emerged as a political flashpoint during a contentious US election year as Democratic President Joe Biden seeks a second term in office.

Police have arrested more than 2,000 people during protests at dozens of campuses around the country.

Across town at UCLA, where pro-Israeli demonstrators clashed with students last week in a pro-Palestinian encampment, and where police arrested more than 200 people in clearing the encampment a day later, Chancellor Gene Block on May 5 announced the creation of a new Office of Campus Safety and appointed a leader, former Sacramento police chief Rick Braziel, who will report directly to Mr Block.

“Our campus has been shaken by events that have disturbed this sense of safety and strained trust within our community,” Mr Block said in a statement announcing the appointment.

The unrest led Democratic US Senator Bernie Sanders to compare campus protests to those against the Vietnam War that contributed to Democratic President Lyndon Johnson’s decision not to seek re-election in 1968. “This may be Biden’s Vietnam,” Mr Sanders said.

Mr Mitch Landrieu, the national co-chair for Mr Biden’s re-election campaign, on May 5 pushed back against that comparison, calling it “an over-exaggeration”

.“However, that is not to say that this is not a very serious matter,” Mr Landrieu said on CNN.