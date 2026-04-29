King Charles to visit New York to commemorate 9/11 victims

US President Donald Trump (right) with Britain's King Charles ahead of a state dinner at the White House, on April 28.

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK - Britain’s King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla arrive in New York on April 29 to commemorate victims of the Sept 11, 2001 terror attacks on the city, part of a four-day state visit to the US. v

The king and queen’s scheduled arrival in New York follows a packed day in Washington on April 28, when Charles delivered a speech to the US Congress, held private meetings with President Donald Trump amid tensions between the US and UK over the Iran war, and sat down with leaders of the US tech industry.

At a White House state dinner on April 28 night, Mr Trump suggested Charles told the president he supported an end to Iran’s nuclear programme.

The king is not a spokesman for the UK government and it could not be confirmed that Charles made the statement to Mr Trump. Downing Street and Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Charles and Camilla will begin their day in New York with a ceremony at the 9/11 memorial in lower Manhattan, where the twin towers of the World Trade Center were destroyed by Al-Qaeda suicide bombers on Sept 11, 2001, an attack that killed nearly 2,800 people.

Charles is expected to meet with New York City’s mayor Zohran Mamdani at the ceremony.

The king will then head to Harlem to visit a grassroots community organization that created a sustainable after-school urban farming initiative in an effort to combat food insecurity, according to local media. Such projects have been a passion of the king’s for decades.

Meanwhile, Camilla will celebrate the 100th birthday of A.A. Milne’s fictional character Winnie the Pooh on behalf of her charity, The Queen’s Reading Room, which Buckingham Palace is calling a “literary engagement” event.

Charles and Camilla’s visit to New York comes on the third day of their state visit to the US during a tense time in relations between the US and the UK, after Mr Trump has repeatedly criticised UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer for what Mr Trump says is his lack of help in prosecuting the Iran war.

In his speech to the US Congress on April 28, Charles stressed the historical military and cultural ties between the UK and US, in a visit which officially is to celebrate the 250th anniversary of America’s declaration of independence from British rule.

Yet the king also stressed the importance of NATO, at a time when Mr Trump has been critical of the Western military alliance’s reluctance to provide military help to the US-Israeli war against Iran, and warned against American isolationism.

“I pray with all my heart that our lands will continue to defend our shared values with our partners in Europe and the Commonwealth, and across the world, and that we ignore the clarion calls to become ever more inward-looking,” Charles told the joint meeting of the US Senate and US House of Representatives. REUTERS