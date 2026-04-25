King Charles to attend 9/11 event with New York Mayor Mamdani

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Britain's King Charles is slated to make stops in Washington, New York and Virginia during his state visit.

WASHINGTON – New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani will participate in a 9/11 memorial wreath-laying ceremony with Britain’s King Charles when he visits next week, his office said on April 24 .

The memorial marks the site of the Sept 11, 2001, attacks on the Twin Towers, the deadliest attack on the United States. Some 67 Britons were among at least 2,606 people who died after militant Islamists of Al-Qaeda crashed hijacked jetliners into the World Trade Center buildings.

The mayor’s press secretary Joe Calvello said King Charles and Mr Mamdani will not meet privately.

The British monarch is slated to make stops in Washington, New York and Virginia during his April 27 to April 30 state visit.

During the trip, King Charles will deliver a joint address before the US Congress, the first by a British monarch since Queen Elizabeth II spoke in 1991.

US President Donald Trump will meet privately with King Charles, and host a state banquet for the king and his wife, Queen Camilla.

The trip comes amid strained US relations with Britain. Mr Trump told the BBC on April 23 that he believes King Charles could help repair Washington’s relationship with London.

“I know him well, I’ve known him for years. He’s a brave man, and he’s a great man. They would absolutely be a positive,” Mr Trump said. REUTERS