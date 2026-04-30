King Charles and Queen Camilla to say farewell to Trump and First Lady Melania on last day of US state visit

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(From left) Britain's Queen Camilla, King Charles, US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump in Washington on April 28.

WASHINGTON - Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla will end a four-day state visit to the US on April 30 with a formal farewell with US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in Washington.

The king is then expected to lay a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery, across the Potomac River in Virginia, a sacred site for many Americans where tens of thousands of the country’s war dead are buried, as well as two presidents and some former Supreme Court justices.

The royal visit to the US, officially to commemorate the 250th anniversary of America’s Declaration of Independence from British rule, came at a time of tensions between Britain and the US, with Mr Trump having criticised British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for what he says is his lack of help in the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Charles and Camilla are due to fly to Bermuda on the evening of April 30, after attending events in Virginia.

The centrepiece of the royal visit came on April 28, when King Charles addressed a joint meeting of the US Congress followed by a state dinner at the White House hosted by Mr Trump and the first lady.

During the visit, King Charles stressed the historical military and cultural ties between Britain and the US, as well as the importance of NATO at a time when Mr Trump has been critical of the Western military alliance’s reluctance to provide military assistance in the Iran war.

On April 29 the king and queen commemorated victims of the Sept 11, 2001, Al-Qaeda attack on New York City, laying a floral bouquet at the memorial where the World Trade Center’s twin towers once stood. REUTERS