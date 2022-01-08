Killers of Black US jogger Ahmaud Arbery get life behind bars in racially charged case

BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA (BLOOMBERG) - The three White men convicted of murder in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery while he jogged through their quiet Georgia neighbourhood almost two years ago were sentenced to life in prison, though one of them will be able to seek parole after 30 years.

Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael and their neighbour William "Roddie" Bryan were found guilty in November of multiple charges including felony murder following a two-week jury trial, which included video of the February 2020 shooting that was captured by Bryan on his cellphone.

Georgia Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley, who was required by state law to give the men life behind bars, denied a request on Friday by the McMichaels to allow them the possibility of eventual parole. Walmsley said Bryan can seek parole after 30 years. Prosecutors chose not to pursue the death penalty.

The video of Arbery's death was a "chilling, truly disturbing scene," the judge said.

Evidence at trial showed that on Feb 23, 2020, Arbery had wandered through an unsecured home under construction while jogging through the neighbourhood, which he had also done on previous occasions.

Prosecutors said the 25-year-old was murdered "because he was a Black man running down the street," echoing a 911 call one of the defendants made.

Before the judge handed down the sentence, he gave a brief statement in which he said Arbery must have felt "terror" during the five minutes he was chased through the neighbourhood by men in their trucks and carrying guns.

"It's a tragedy on many levels," Walmsley said.

Arbery was "hunted down and shot," the judge said. "He was killed because individuals here in this courtroom took the law into their own hands."

The three men murdered Arbery "in broad daylight" while he was "doing what he loved more than anything - running," his father Marcus Arbery said before the sentencing.

"That's when he felt most alive, most free - and they took all that from him," he said. "When I close my eyes, I see his execution in my mind, over and over. I'll see that for the rest of my life."

Arbery's mother Wanda Cooper-Jones told Walmsley the three men deserve the maximum sentence because they knew exactly what they were doing when they "chose to target my son" for running through their neighbourhood.